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Dance 89.5 Live - Seattle's Party Radio

Dance 89.5 Live - Seattle's Party Radio

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    Dance 89.5 Live Seattle's party radio

Welcome To DANCE 89.5!

Featured

Welcome To DANCE 89.5!

For fifty-five years we’ve been here: an unstoppable force of positivity and beats, a beacon of dance music culture proudly born and raised in the Pacific Northwest.

Dance Against Hunger Summer

Event

Dance Against Hunger Summer

DANCE 89.5 is teaming up with Ballard Food Bank for Dance Against Hunger, presented by Puget Sound Energy. Food insecurity is a critical issue and we need your help to fight it.

Welcome to DANCE 89.5 Seattle's Party Radio
Welcome to DANCE 89.5 Seattle's Party Radio
Welcome to DANCE 89.5 Seattle's Party Radio
Welcome to DANCE 89.5 Seattle's Party Radio
Welcome to DANCE 89.5 Seattle's Party Radio
Welcome to DANCE 89.5 Seattle's Party Radio
Welcome to DANCE 89.5 Seattle's Party Radio
Welcome to DANCE 89.5 Seattle's Party Radio

Today's shows

The energy is high, the tracks are fresh, and the party is happening right now. Explore what’s playing on DANCE 89.5 and dive deep into electronic music culture every hour of the day.

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Award-winning DANCE 89.5 has been Seattle's Party Radio for over 50 years. We are also an educational organization, providing career-connected learning opportunities for hundreds of students each year.

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News and updates

The pulse of DANCE 89.5 is right here. From artist interviews to special events, all the station moves you care about are here. This is your direct link to everything happening behind the mic.

A photo of a woman flipping her hair while dancing in front of the Seattle skyline
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Featured

Welcome To DANCE 89.5!

For fifty-five years we’ve been here: an unstoppable force of positivity and beats, a beacon of dance music culture proudly born and raised in the Pacific Northwest.

todayJuly 6, 2026 2

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