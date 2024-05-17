Welcome To DANCE 89.5!
For fifty-five years we’ve been here: an unstoppable force of positivity and beats, a beacon of dance music culture proudly born and raised in the Pacific Northwest.
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Dance 89.5 Live - Seattle's Party Radio
Dance 89.5 Live - Seattle's Party Radio
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Dance 89.5 Live Seattle's party radio
For fifty-five years we’ve been here: an unstoppable force of positivity and beats, a beacon of dance music culture proudly born and raised in the Pacific Northwest.
The 4th of July weekend is officially on the horizon, and we are clearing the schedule for something absolutely massive. The IndepenDANCE 89.5 weekend is taking over!
Here is everything you need to know about the DANCE 89.5 Summer Ferry Tour! Check out the Tour Dates and Featured DJs!
DANCE 89.5 is teaming up with Ballard Food Bank for Dance Against Hunger, presented by Puget Sound Energy. Food insecurity is a critical issue and we need your help to fight it.
The energy is high, the tracks are fresh, and the party is happening right now. Explore what’s playing on DANCE 89.5 and dive deep into electronic music culture every hour of the day.
Weekdays | Whether you’re powering through spreadsheets, crushing deadlines, or simply need a mental refresh, this daytime mix is engineered for maximum uplift.close
Monday - Thursday | Two hours of vibrant beats, engaging conversation, and a genuine connection to dance music culture. The perfect soundtrack to your evening – smart, stylish, and always in the mix.close
Wednesdays | A midweek escape with funky beats and soulful melodies, each episode a journey through the diverse world of rhythm and sound.close
Wednesdays | No filler. No boundaries. Just pure, driving trance.close
Weeknights | No matter what your overnight holds, let DANCE 89.5 be the inviting energy that keeps you company and keeps you moving.close
Weekdays | Skip the snooze button, grab your coffee, and let The Morning Blend set the vibe for your day!close
Weekdays | Wake up your weekday morning with Drew and his student co-hosts as the party gets going before the sun even rises!close
The pulse of DANCE 89.5 is right here. From artist interviews to special events, all the station moves you care about are here. This is your direct link to everything happening behind the mic.